Retired Coeur d'Alene teacher stuck in Mexico returning home

After many phones call, the retired Coeur d’Alene high school teacher who says she’s been stuck in a hospital in Mexico is coming home.

Vikki Moormann went down to Nuevo Vallarta for vacation with her sister-in-law Patricia on the one-year anniversary of her husband’s death. On May 1st, she was throwing up quite a bit, so they went to go see a doctor who saw that she was having a diabetic episode, and sent her to the hospital.

“She was so close to dying,” Patricia says. “She went immediately to the ICU.”

When she finally woke up, Patricia says Vikki wanted to leave to go home so she wouldn’t miss her return flight on Wednesday to Spokane. She says when they tried to leave, security officers told them they couldn’t.

Vikki paid with everything she had, maxing out her credit cards. But it wasn’t enough to cover the whole bill – a total of $35,000. Her son, Ryen, wired over $5,000 on Thursday.

In a phone call with the hospital, Ryen asked if they’re not letting her leave until they pay the full amount and the person on the other side responded “correct.”

KHQ made some phone calls Thursday to see what could be done. The hospital told us that they were working with the family to clear this up. Senator Mike Crapo’s office says they got the state department involved, who’s working with the Mexican government to give Vikki the okay to go home.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Ryen got a phone call from their travel agent, saying that Vikki is coming home Friday. They’ve booked a flight, and she’s expected to arrive late at night.

“We are all pretty relieved,” Ryen says. “We just want to get it paid and behind us. I’m just excited to see her again.”