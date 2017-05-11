Lewiston police find suspected pipe bomb in storm drain

Lewiston Police responded to Grelle Avenue Thursday after someone reported finding an explosive device in a storm drain culvert.

Police say the object appeared to be a pipe bomb constructed out of PVC pipe, wrapped with electrical tape and a fuse on one end.

The Explosives Disposal Unit from the Spokane Police Department responded to the scene and helped safely dispose of the device.

Lewiston Police would like to remind the public to report any suspicious objects to authorities immediately and to not handle or attempt to dispose of prior to contacting law enforcement.