Washington inmate tells police where to find body in Phoenix

(AP) - Police say an inmate at a jail north of Seattle in Bellingham has led officers to a body buried in a vacant lot behind an Arizona drugstore.



The Bellingham Herald reported Thursday that 22-year-old Craig Strong spoke with police months ago on the day he was arraigned on local charges of possessing stolen guns and violating a no-contact order.



Police say Strong told them where they would find the body of former Bellingham resident 54-year-old Darren Van Eaton, and human remains were excavated near a CVS Pharmacy in Phoenix.



Detectives believe Van Eaton was killed and buried there in December 2014. Police say Strong admitted to "being present" for the crime.



Phoenix police say a 24-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of stealing Van Eaton's $1,500-a-month Social Security bank deposits.



Authorities are still investigating.



Information from: The Bellingham Herald, http://www.bellinghamherald.com

5/11/2017 6:01:16 PM (GMT -7:00)