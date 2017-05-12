Trump warns Comey about leaking to media

Trump warns Comey about leaking to mediaPosted: Updated:
Retired Coeur d'Alene teacher stuck in Mexico returning home
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - After many phones call, the retired Coeur d’Alene high school teacher who says she’s been stuck in a hospital in Mexico is coming home. Vikki Moormann went down to Nuevo Vallarta for vacation with her sister-in-law Patricia on the one-year anniversary of her husband’s death. On May 1st, she was throwing up quite a bit, so they went to go see a doctor who saw that she was having a diabetic episode, and sent her to the hospital.>>
Retired Coeur d'Alene teacher stuck in Mexico
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A Coeur d’Alene family is desperately trying to get their mother home. Vikki Moormann went on a trip with her sister-in-law to Nuevo Vallarta in Mexico on April 30. She fell ill, went to a doctor’s office, and then was sent to the hospital. Then, her son, Ryan, got a phone call from the hospital, saying that they had to pay her bill or she wouldn’t be able to leave.>>
Washington inmate tells police where to find body in Phoenix
BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) - Police say an inmate at a jail north of Seattle in Bellingham has led officers to a body buried in a vacant lot behind an Arizona drugstore. The Bellingham Herald reported Thursday that 22-year-old Craig Strong spoke with police months ago on the day he was arraigned on local charges of possessing stolen guns and violating a no-contact order. Police say Strong told them where they would find the body of former Bel...>>
Ex-Kennewick teacher pleads guilty to child rape, sex crimes
KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) - A former Kennewick teacher faces up to five years in prison after admitting that she sent nude pictures and videos of herself to at least four students and raped one of them. Tonie Reiboldt pleaded guilty in Benton County Superior Court Wednesday to third-degree child rape and three felony counts of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes. She is to be sentenced June 14. The Tri-City Herald says Reiboldt was a physical education t...>>
Deputy fired for pepper spraying homeless man's water bottle
SEATTLE, Wash. - A King County sheriff's deputy has been fired for squirting pepper spray on a water bottle belonging to a man who was living under a bridge east of Seattle. Multiple news outlets reported Thursday that 43-year-old Deputy Derek DeZiel was terminated in late April by Sheriff John Urquhart who called DeZiel's behavior "serious and egregious." Urquhart noted in a letter that DeZiel explained he took the action to make it uncomfortable for ...>>
PHOTOS: Spokane Parks Department decides fate of Riverfront Park amusement rides
SPOKANE, Wash. - The votes are in. Spokane Parks Department voted 8-1 to sell 3 of the 13 amusement park rides at Riverfront Park. There is no word on which rides will be sold, but the carousel, sky ride and train are all exempt. The department says the cost of repairing the rides would be more than their value. The department plans to use the money made from selling the rides to purchase a new one for the park.>>
Ohio officer shot after man opens fire in nursing home
KIRKERSVILLE, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a police officer was wounded during reports of a shooting at an Ohio nursing home. Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Robert Sellers says Friday that the situation has ended and there is no threat to the public. Reports of the shooting at the Pine Kirk Care Center in Kirkersville came around 7:30 a.m.>>
Woman dupes dozens in $468,000 Super Bowl ticket scam
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) - An Iowa woman has been imprisoned for duping dozens of people into buying nonexistent tickets to the Super Bowl and other big events. The Sioux City Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2ps2UTV ) that Ranae Van Roekel, of Boyden, was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to 51 months. The judge also ordered her to pay nearly $468,000 in restitution.>>
Trump warns Comey about leaking to media
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is warning that former FBI Director James Comey "better hope" that there are no "tapes" of their conversations. Trump tweeted Friday, "James Comey better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!" Trump fired Comey on Tuesday, later saying that "he wasn't doing a good job.">>
Mad Minute stories from Thursday, May 11th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, May 11th.>>
Washington inmate tells police where to find body in Phoenix
BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) - Police say an inmate at a jail north of Seattle in Bellingham has led officers to a body buried in a vacant lot behind an Arizona drugstore. The Bellingham Herald reported Thursday that 22-year-old Craig Strong spoke with police months ago on the day he was arraigned on local charges of possessing stolen guns and violating a no-contact order. Police say Strong told them where they would find the body of former Bel...>>
Deputy fired for pepper spraying homeless man's water bottle
SEATTLE, Wash. - A King County sheriff's deputy has been fired for squirting pepper spray on a water bottle belonging to a man who was living under a bridge east of Seattle. Multiple news outlets reported Thursday that 43-year-old Deputy Derek DeZiel was terminated in late April by Sheriff John Urquhart who called DeZiel's behavior "serious and egregious." Urquhart noted in a letter that DeZiel explained he took the action to make it uncomfortable for ...>>
Lewiston police find suspected pipe bomb in storm drain
LEWISTON, Idaho - Lewiston Police responded to Grelle Avenue Thursday after someone reported finding an explosive device in a storm drain culvert. Police say the object appeared to be a pipe bomb constructed out of PVC pipe, wrapped with electrical tape and a fuse on one end. The Explosives Disposal Unit from the Spokane Police Department responded to the scene and helped safely dispose of the device. Lewiston Police>>
Retired Coeur d'Alene teacher stuck in Mexico returning home
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - After many phones call, the retired Coeur d’Alene high school teacher who says she’s been stuck in a hospital in Mexico is coming home. Vikki Moormann went down to Nuevo Vallarta for vacation with her sister-in-law Patricia on the one-year anniversary of her husband’s death. On May 1st, she was throwing up quite a bit, so they went to go see a doctor who saw that she was having a diabetic episode, and sent her to the hospital.>>
Trump calls Comey a 'showboat,' denies colluding with Russia
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - President Donald Trump insisted Thursday that there was "no collusion" between his winning campaign and the Russian government, in his first extended remarks since he roiled Washington with his decision to fire FBI Director James Comey. In an interview with NBC's Lester Holt, Trump slammed Comey as a "showboat" attention-seeker who had lost the confidence of the president and the agency he led. "Look he's a showbo...>>
Yellowstone: White wolf was shot; $5,000 reward offered
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) - Yellowstone National Park officials say a wolf they euthanized after hikers found the animal suffering from a serious injury had been shot. Park officials released preliminary necropsy findings Thursday for the wolf that was discovered wounded on April 11 near Gardiner, Montana, in northern Yellowstone. They are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the>>
