What do you think? Spokane launches new regional brand

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

Visit Spokane has just launched a new regional brand for Spokane. The new slogan is, "Creative By Nature," and Visit Spokane hopes the new brand will stake our claim as the Capital of the Intermountain Northwest."



"This position establishes our place and identity, without need for reference to any other city, including the well-known Seattle," Visit Spokane said on their website. 'Creative By Nature' is a simple, singular expression of Spokane and a shorthand for what visitors will experience. ‘Creative’ denotes the type of experience you can have. You can create your own adventure, create your experience. Spokane is home to creative chefs, winemakers, artists, educators, opportunities, etc. The use of the word ‘nature’ addresses the natural beauty and scenic backdrop of Spokane, while also giving a nod to the type of people you will encounter in Spokane."



The new brand retires the old brand of 13-years, "Near Nature. Near Perfect."



According to the Spokesman Review, "local organizations have spent about $230,000 on the rebranding effort and another $50,000 is budgeted for the roll-out." The cost covered extensive market research with a panel of about 960 consumers made up of people who had been to Spokane, were just familiar with Spokane, and some who weren't familiar with Spokane at all.



What do you think of the new brand and what it stands for? Do you like it better than the old brand? Let us know on our Facebook page.

Who came up with the new brand?

Visit Spokane conducted an inaugural 2015 brand summit, and then created a Brand Council comprised of organizations and businesses engaged in marketing the region for business relocation, academic recruitment, job growth, visitation, etc. Some 2016 highlights as the Council worked to create a regional brand identity:

Discovered common messaging themes through intensive review of marketing materials, etc.

Retained the branding firm Stoke, of Seattle, (along with a research partner, Lux Insights of Vancouver, British Columbia) to develop a regional destination brand based on stakeholder participation and consumer research.

Completed dozens of stakeholder input sessions and an extensive online survey.

Conducted extensive research: Identity study discovered stakeholders’ and non-resident consumers’ feelings about Spokane Image research revealed visitor impression and awareness of Spokane Reviewed competitive sets (defined by stakeholders) and conducted audit to differentiate Spokane from competitive sets Conducted an experience audit to index how Spokane compares to the competition and how to connect with authentic Spokane experiences through the brand development strategy

Developed foundational idea and story premise for the Spokane region, encompassing brand values, personality, and the basis for a narrative about the region.

Tested concepts for the visual brand representation and how it connected the brand idea or positioning statement.

When will the new brand be officially launched?

You’ll start seeing the visual representation of the brand this summer within Spokane and then during the fall visitor campaign, which will be the launch of the external marketing and public relations with the new messaging.

Who can use the new brand, tagline, graphics, etc.?

Information about how to affiliate with the brand will be posted by mid-June.

The plan is to invite local businesses and organizations to use brand components when they stage events, present information about the region, and to connect their businesses to the “Spokane, Creative by Nature” idea through the brand values, brand personality, and visual expression. Brand standards are being developed and will be shared.

What’s next?

This year will see the completion of the regional brand’s visual expression, and a tagline connecting the idea and story to the visual presentation. The Brand Council will build support and awareness for the brand idea and expression before the launch in late August 2017.