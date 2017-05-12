Random drug inspection at Kellogg High School leads to drug possession charge

A student at Kellogg High School is facing drug possession charges after narcotic K9 detection service dogs discovered drugs.



According to the Shoshone County Sheriff's Facebook page, on May 11th 2017, the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office partnered with Phoenix Protective, a narcotic K9 detection service, to conduct a random drug inspection of the Kellogg High School.



Shoshone County deputies, Kellogg High School administration and K9 Lily did a walk-through of the facility which did result in locating a small amount of drugs. The student involved in the drug possession will be facing charges with the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.



The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office has a zero tolerance for drugs in our schools. Our goal is to deter drug use within the student body and to identify young offenders to get them the help they need before addiction takes hold. With that in mind, it is the intent of our office to continue random K9 searches of the schools within this community.



A special thank you from SCSO goes to K9 Lily and her handler, Mike Fisher, for their service.