Spokane County Courthouse back open to public, FBI given white substance to identify
Retired Coeur d'Alene teacher stuck in Mexico returning home
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - After many phones call, the retired Coeur d’Alene high school teacher who says she’s been stuck in a hospital in Mexico is coming home. Vikki Moormann went down to Nuevo Vallarta for vacation with her sister-in-law Patricia on the one-year anniversary of her husband’s death. On May 1st, she was throwing up quite a bit, so they went to go see a doctor who saw that she was having a diabetic episode, and sent her to the hospital.>>
Random drug inspection at Kellogg High School leads to drug possession charge
KHQ.COM - A student at Kellogg High School is facing drug possession charges after narcotic K9 detection service dogs discovered drugs. According to the Shoshone County Sheriff's Facebook page, on May 11th 2017, the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office partnered with Phoenix Protective, a narcotic K9 detection service, to conduct a random drug inspection of the Kellogg High School.>>
Washington inmate tells police where to find body in Phoenix
BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) - Police say an inmate at a jail north of Seattle in Bellingham has led officers to a body buried in a vacant lot behind an Arizona drugstore. The Bellingham Herald reported Thursday that 22-year-old Craig Strong spoke with police months ago on the day he was arraigned on local charges of possessing stolen guns and violating a no-contact order. Police say Strong told them where they would find the body of former Bel...>>
Retired Coeur d'Alene teacher stuck in Mexico
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A Coeur d’Alene family is desperately trying to get their mother home. Vikki Moormann went on a trip with her sister-in-law to Nuevo Vallarta in Mexico on April 30. She fell ill, went to a doctor’s office, and then was sent to the hospital. Then, her son, Ryan, got a phone call from the hospital, saying that they had to pay her bill or she wouldn’t be able to leave.>>
Ex-Kennewick teacher pleads guilty to child rape, sex crimes
KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) - A former Kennewick teacher faces up to five years in prison after admitting that she sent nude pictures and videos of herself to at least four students and raped one of them. Tonie Reiboldt pleaded guilty in Benton County Superior Court Wednesday to third-degree child rape and three felony counts of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes. She is to be sentenced June 14. The Tri-City Herald says Reiboldt was a physical education t...>>
Deputy fired for pepper spraying homeless man's water bottle
SEATTLE, Wash. - A King County sheriff's deputy has been fired for squirting pepper spray on a water bottle belonging to a man who was living under a bridge east of Seattle. Multiple news outlets reported Thursday that 43-year-old Deputy Derek DeZiel was terminated in late April by Sheriff John Urquhart who called DeZiel's behavior "serious and egregious." Urquhart noted in a letter that DeZiel explained he took the action to make it uncomfortable for ...>>
Spokane Valley Police ask for public's help finding runaway teen
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Have you seen Bryce E. Woods? The Spokane Valley Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing teen. 16-year-old Bryce E. Woods' father says his son left for school on the morning of May 10, 2017, and was informed later that day, Bryce didn’t make it to his classes. Bryce was reported as a runaway because he did not return home. His father tells police he is very concerned. Bryce has>>
Fiat Chrysler recalls over one million Ram pickup trucks over fatal software problem
Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than one million Ram pickup trucks. because their air bags and seatbelts can fail in a rollover crash. A software glitch can prevent the seat belts and side air bags from deploying during a rollover. The company's U.S. division says it's aware of one death, two injuries and two accidents that may be related to the problem. The recall involves some 2013 to 2016 Ram 1500 and 2500 pickup trucks and 2014 to 2016 Ram 3500 pickups. Fiat Chrysler plans to ...>>
Lawyers: Wells Fargo created about 3.5 million fake accounts
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) - Lawyers suing Wells Fargo on behalf of customers say the bank may have opened about 3.5 million unauthorized accounts. That's far more than the about 2 million possibly unauthorized accounts than the bank and regulators disclosed last year. In a court filing late Thursday, lawyers representing customers told a federal judge in San Francisco that they believe bank workers created 3.5 million unauthorized accounts over the last 15 years. &nb...>>
$10,000 reward offered for Yellowstone white-wolf shooter
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (AP) - A wolf advocacy group has doubled the reward for information leading to whoever shot a rare white wolf found inside Yellowstone National Park. Yellowstone officials euthanized the severely injured wolf after hikers found the animal near Gardiner, Montana, on April 11. The park offered a $5,000 reward Thursday for information leading to a conviction. The Montana group Wolves of the Rockies offered its own $5,000 reward Friday. ...>>
Spokane County Courthouse back open to public, FBI given white substance to identify
Spokane firefighters tell KHQ that an envelope containing white powder was found by mail clerk at the Spokane County Courthouse. The courthouse has been evacuated for the time being. This story is developing. We will continue to update when we have more information.>>
Flood warning, road closures issued in Okanogan County
Washington Emergency Management has issued a flood warning for Okanogan River near Tonkaset. It is forecast to rise near 16 feet Sunday morning. Okanogan County Emergency Management Crews have also closed Salmon Creek Road from Danker Cut-off Road MP 2.6 to Spring Coulee Road MP 4.2 due to water over the roadway. The shoulder and portions of the roadway are soft and have eroded. Citizens are asked to respect the ROAD CLOSED signs. No word when the roadway will reopen.
Brother of man who died at hospital sues for wrongful death
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. (AP) - A Washington man has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Eastern State Hospital staff after his brother died under their care.The Spokesman-Review reported Thursday that Kenneth Peters has accused doctors of not rendering medical aid when his brother Allen Peters fell at the hospital and broke his neck in May 2014. Allen Peters had become paralyzed and died about 20 hours after the fall. Kenneth Peters claims staff lifted his bro...>>
Body farm opens in Florida studying how dead bodies decompose
LAND O'LAKES, Fla. (AP) - A body farm is being planted in Florida. It's a scientific facility for the study of how dead bodies decompose. Officials broke ground Friday on the Adam Kennedy Forensics Field, a five-acre patch of land north of Tampa. Forensic experts and law enforcement officers hope to turn the center into the world's biggest of its kind, enabling researchers to study facets of decomposition.>>
Random drug inspection at Kellogg High School leads to drug possession charge
KHQ.COM - A student at Kellogg High School is facing drug possession charges after narcotic K9 detection service dogs discovered drugs. According to the Shoshone County Sheriff's Facebook page, on May 11th 2017, the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office partnered with Phoenix Protective, a narcotic K9 detection service, to conduct a random drug inspection of the Kellogg High School.>>
What do you think? Spokane launches new regional brand
KHQ.COM - Visit Spokane has just launched a new regional brand for Spokane. The new slogan is, "Creative By Nature," and Visit Spokane hopes the new brand will stake our claim as the Capital of the Intermountain Northwest." "This position establishes our place and identity, without need for reference to any other city, including the well-known Seattle," Visit Spokane said on their website.>>
