Spokane County Courthouse back open to public, FBI given white substance to identify

Update: Police say the Spokane County Courthouse has been given the all clear and people are allowed back inside. The white substance is being called 'inert' and has been given to the FBI to identify.

Spokane Police say three to four people are being monitored after being exposed to suspicious white powder. No one is showing symptoms at this time.

FBI and U.S. Postal Inspector are on scene. The substance was found on the 3rd floor of the Annex building. Police say everything else is open and those with court appointments should still come to the courthouse.

Previous Coverage:

Spokane firefighters tell KHQ that an envelope containing white powder was found by mail clerk at the Spokane County Courthouse. The courthouse has been evacuated for the time being.

Crews on scene are about a half hour away from entering the building.

Crews on scene say that FBI has been contacted to investigate powdery substance

This story is developing.

We will continue to update when we have more information.