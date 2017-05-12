Keeping Vigil: Ronald McDonald House

It's not often you meet a person who has been at the same job for decades. If you do, you hope they enjoy what they do for a living.

Tonight's Keeping Vigil is about a former nurse who selflessly worked to make others lives more comfortable while dealing with life and death circumstances.

Kathie Vlahovich has spent most of her life carrying for others.

"I think I got it from my dad. He was just always that person who was helping someone," said Kathie. "When they come through our front door they're scared they don't know what we are ,who we are, or what we can provide for them."

For the past 30 years she has created a warm environment at the Ronald McDonald House.

"Every night that I would leave this house, there were 22 other families going through a medical crisis with their children," Kathie said.

Instead of letting that weight of uncertainty bring her down. Kathie wrapped hers arms around the daily challenges and embraced those that needed it most.

"We gave the support, care and comfort that they needed at that time," said Kathie.

She knows her efforts were not hers alone.

"We have such a wonderful community that has supported this house, so it's been a real privilege to be a part of that," Kathie said.

After 3 decades of devotion to the Ronald McDonald House, Kathie is learning how to be retired.

"I love coming to work," said Kathie.

As for her co-workers- we'll they say she'll always be with them, at least in spirit.

"I think you can tell someone has left a legacy when they are able to leave yet there

presence is still here and still felt," said Development and Communication Director Colleen Fox.

Kathie will still have her hands in special projects at the Ronald McDonald House, because as any hard worker know- it's hard to fully retire when you've been busy all of your life..