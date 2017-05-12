Flood warning, road closures issued in Okanogan County

Washington Emergency Management has issued a flood warning for Okanogan River near Tonkaset. It is forecast to rise near 16 feet Sunday morning.

Okanogan County Emergency Management Crews have also closed Salmon Creek Road from Danker Cut-off Road MP 2.6 to Spring Coulee Road MP 4.2 due to water over the roadway.

The shoulder and portions of the roadway are soft and have eroded.

Citizens are asked to respect the ROAD CLOSED signs.

No word when the roadway will reopen.