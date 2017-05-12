Fiat Chrysler recalls over one million Ram pickup trucks over fatal software problem

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - After many phones call, the retired Coeur d’Alene high school teacher who says she’s been stuck in a hospital in Mexico is coming home. Vikki Moormann went down to Nuevo Vallarta for vacation with her sister-in-law Patricia on the one-year anniversary of her husband’s death. On May 1st, she was throwing up quite a bit, so they went to go see a doctor who saw that she was having a diabetic episode, and sent her to the hospital.