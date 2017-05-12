Mad Minute stories from Friday, May 12th

BEULAH, N.D. (AP) -- A calf born seemingly healthy at a North Dakota ranch has an extra set of limbs hanging off its neck.

State Veterinarian Susan Keller tells The Bismarck Tribune That the calf could've been born with one of two disorders, polydactyly or polymelia. With polymelia the extra limbs are often smaller or shrunken. Polydactyly is the result of genetic combinations involving recessive genes.

Keller says this type of defect is an "important topic that producers should not be afraid to report to their veterinarian and to all breed associations."

The calf was born Wednesday at Gerald Skalsky's ranch south of Beulah. Skalsky says the condition isn't fatal and he plans to have the extra limbs surgically removed so it doesn't get caught in a fence.

BANGOR, Maine (AP) -- In a misstep that would seem to run counter to her business model, a woman who offers a semi-nude cleaning service was arrested for stealing underwear.

Police in Bangor, Maine, say the woman is the owner-operator of a business called Topless Cleaning. She was caught shoplifting undergarments from a local business.

Bangor Police Sgt. Tim Cotton left a lengthy, humorous post about the arrest on the police department's Facebook page. He says the woman "had stolen garments that would fully cover, support, and contain much of what her business title promised her customers."

Cotton also says potential patrons should "keep their hands to themselves, leave other people's things alone, and be kind to one another."

Police didn't identify the woman arrested. She's charged with shoplifting and violating conditions of release.

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) -- A stray emu that had become notorious throughout a three-day span in southern New Mexico has been captured by law enforcement.

Authorities caught up with the emu Tuesday after about 40 minutes of trying to lasso it on an interstate.

Calls about the bird started coming into the Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office three days before the emu was captured.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Jameson says the bird first led authorities through a residential area and then onto I-10. She says two truckers helped to stop traffic while officers caught the bird.

The incident was caught on camera by a passer-by.

New Mexico State University housed the bird at one of its agricultural facilities until the owner picked it up Thursday.

The owner wasn't identified, and authorities say it's unclear how the bird got loose.

HOUSTON (AP) -- A United flight from Houston to Ecuador was delayed after a scorpion was spotted aboard.

United says Flight 1035 returned to the gate Thursday night after a scorpion "reportedly emerged from a customer's clothing." Paramedics examined the man and determined that he hadn't been stung. It's unclear whether a scorpion was found.

United says it found a new aircraft for the flight and all passengers were given a meal voucher for the inconvenience.

The flight eventually got underway 3½ hours late.

Another man was stung by a scorpion on a United flight from Houston to Calgary, Alberta, last month.

United has been under fire since a passenger was violently dragged off an overbooked flight by aviation police in Chicago on April 9.

PITTSBURGH (AP) - A Pittsburgh restaurant is causing a stir after serving horse meat.

KDKA-TV reports that Cure Restaurant hosted a special dinner with Canadian chefs Monday. The Quebecois-themed fare included horse tartare.

Horse welfare advocate Joy Braunstein says she was outraged to hear that horse was served. Braunstein says that there are no American slaughter plants that handle horses. She says that horses are given medication that is toxic to humans if ingested.

Cure chef and co-owner Justin Severino released a statement explaining that the meat was sourced from a sustainable horse farm in Canada. Severino says that the dish is not part of the regular menu.

Horse is served in Canada and other countries.

Braunstein has started an online petition to ban horse meat from being served in Pennsylvania restaurants.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- An Indianapolis man says he shouldn't have been ticketed for using a plastic bat to protect his 4-year-old son from an aggressive Canada goose.

James McDaniel tells WXIN-TV that the goose came across a field and chased his son, so he struck it with the bat. McDaniel says that the goose was "clearly attacking" the boy and he was only doing what he could to protect him.

Marion County animal services ticketed McDaniel for animal cruelty. An incident report says witnesses reported that McDaniel hit the bird three times.

A Monday court hearing is planned.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says people are allowed to protect themselves or others from wildlife, but may only use a reasonable amount of force.

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) - Police say a husband and wife are facing charges in connection with a Pawtucket bank robbery.

Police say a woman later identified as 29-year-old Diamond Fortez, of Providence, entered a bank on Wednesday morning and demanded money. She told tellers that she had a gun, but none was shown or found.

Police stopped a vehicle a short time later and took Fortez into custody along with her husband, 50-year-old Boysie Fortez.

They are both charged with first-degree robbery, conspiracy and child neglect. Maj. Tina Goncalves says the child neglect charges are because they had two children in their car.

It could not be determined if they have lawyers.

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) -- The young black bear was probably looking for treats when he climbed inside a car in Virginia, but it managed to honk the horn.

Roanoke police say the 200-pound animal got stuck and blew the horn, rousing the car's owners about 5 a.m. Thursday.

An officer was able to open the car's back door, and the bear ran into the woods.

Police say snacks were inside the car and reminded people to keep their cars locked.

The incident comes shortly after a bear caused a spectacle in downtown Roanoke.

Lee Walker of the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries tells The Roanoke Times residents shouldn't be alarmed about the multiple bear sightings. He says bears are more afraid of people than the other way around.

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) -- Police in Arkansas have arrested two people for stealing a 16-foot trailer that contained thousands of dollars' worth of Little Debbie snack cakes.

Police say the trailer was discovered missing early Wednesday from outside a storage unit in Jonesboro, about 115 miles (185 kilometers) northeast of Little Rock. According to a police report, the trailer belonged to a Little Debbie salesman and contained $5,000 worth of snacks.

Jonesboro police said the trailer was located in neighboring Mississippi County that night during a traffic stop. A police report says none of the snack cakes were touched. Two female suspects have been taken into custody.

The trailer's owner, Roy Frazier, tells Jonesboro television station KAIT he's thankful his property was returned and that he's bought new locks for the trailer.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) -- Malaysian firefighters have rescued a 60-kilogram (132 pounds) turtle found firmly stuck to a flood gate at a power station near the Malacca Strait.

District Fire Chief Razif Mohamad Haris says firefighters heeded an emergency call Thursday and found the turtle, believed to be a hawksbill, trapped in the barrier gate used to filter foreign objects from entering the power station in northwestern Negeri Sembilan state.

He says the turtle's front right flipper was missing and it was believed to have swum during high tide when the gate was opened.

Razif said Friday two firefighters waded into the water and battled strong currents to free the turtle, which was hauled to safety and released back to the ocean.