Spokane Valley Police ask for public's help finding runaway teen

Have you seen Bryce E. Woods?

The Spokane Valley Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing teen. 16-year-old Bryce E. Woods' father says his son left for school on the morning of May 10, 2017, and was informed later that day, Bryce didn’t make it to his classes. Bryce was reported as a runaway because he did not return home. His father tells police he is very concerned.

Bryce has both ears pierced and is described as 6'0 tall, 230 lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

He does not have money, own a cell phone, and police believe he may still be in the area.

If you have any information on where he might be, please call the Spokane County Sheriff's Office at 1-509-456-2233.

