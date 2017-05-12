Update: Runway Spokane Valley teen home safe - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Update: Runway Spokane Valley teen home safe

by Lexi Perry, Producer
Courtesy Spokane Valley Police Department Courtesy Spokane Valley Police Department
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

Update: A runaway 16-year-old reported missing on May 10th has been located and is home safe on Tuesday according to Spokane County Sheriff's Office.

Previous coverage:

Have you seen Bryce E. Woods?

The Spokane Valley Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing teen. 16-year-old Bryce E. Woods' father says his son left for school on the morning of May 10, 2017, and was informed later that day, Bryce didn’t make it to his classes.  Bryce was reported as a runaway because he did not return home. His father tells police he is very concerned.

Bryce has both ears pierced and is described as 6'0 tall, 230 lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

He does not have money, own a cell phone, and police believe he may still be in the area.

If you have any information on where he might be, please call the Spokane County Sheriff's Office at 1-509-456-2233.
 

