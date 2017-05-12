River City Middle School student suspended for bad batch of brownies

Some students at River City Middle School recently complained of feeling ill after eating brownies brought to school by a classmate.

According to a Post Falls Police report, the boy who brought the baked goods to school admitted to his probation officer that there was a laxative in brownies.

The report states the boy admitted that he and a neighbor made them as a 'prank'.

The boy's mother told police she believed he brought the brownies to school to give to his friends and a teacher as a nice gesture.

At least two students complained of sickness and headaches after eating the brownies. The report says one of the students who fell sick told a school nurse that the boy offered her a brownie at lunch, claiming it contained marijuana.

School administrators turned the brownies over to police officers to be tested. The batch tested negative for marijuana, but, based on the probation officer's interview with the boy and the effects on some who tried the brownies, police believe at least some of the batch contained a laxative.

The boy was suspended from school for five days and cited for passing a simulated controlled substance.