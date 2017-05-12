Spokane Police release names of officers involved in recent shooting

The Spokane Police Department has released the names of the officers involved in the officer involved shooting that took place Sunday in the area of Fairview Ave. and Perry Street. During the incident, Lt. Dave McCabe, Cpl. Ron Van Tassel and Ofc. Julian Cedeño used firearms. Ofc. Jon Yen deployed a taser while confronting the man armed with a knife.

More information on the officers involved:

Lt Dave McCabe:

Lt. McCabe was hired by Spokane Police Department in 1988. In January of 2013 he was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant. McCabe has served on the TAC Team, been a Field Training Officer (FTO) and instructed at the SPD Academy. McCabe has served in Investigations, Internal Affairs, and Patrol. He is currently a Swing Shift Commander and the Lieutenant for the Dignitary Team and Special Events.

Cpl. Ron Van Tassel:

Cpl. Van Tassel began with SPD in January of 2000 as a Cooperative Education Volunteer. In February of 2003 he became a Reserve Officer. In February of 2006 Van Tassel was hired as a full-time officer. In his time with SPD he received the Life Saving Award (2007), and has received numerous letters of appreciation from the public. Van Tassel is currently a Reserve Officer Advisor and a Team Public Information Officer. He promoted to corporal in November of 2016.

Ofc. Jon Yen:

Ofc. Yen started with SPD in December of 2008 as a Cooperative Education Volunteer. In 2011 he became a Reserve Officer through May of 2013 when he was hired as a full-time Officer. Ofc. Yen is the

Cooperative Education Advisor, a Reserve Mentor, a member of the TAC Team, a certified Drug Recognition Expert, a member of the SPD Honor Guard, and a member of the Enhanced Crisis Intervention Team (ECIT). In 2014 and 2016 Yen received the Chief’s Citation Award. He had also received multiple letters of thanks from the community.

Ofc. Julian Cedeño:

Ofc Cedeño was a Cooperative Education Volunteer from March of 2011 through May of 2012 and again from August of 2013 through April of 2014. (Ofc. Cedeño’s break in service was due to graduating from Gonzaga University and moving away. He came back when he was accepted into graduate school). Cedeño was a work study in the SPD Records Division from May of 2011 – May of 2012. Cedeño was hired full-time by SPD in May of 2014. He has received two letters of appreciation.