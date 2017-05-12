Spokane firefighter works to ease stress of emergency situations for children with autism

An emergency situation is traumatizing for any child.

Now imagine if your child has autism.

The stress, the sounds, the lights -- all can be a nightmare for a child with the disorder.

One local officer is making it his mission to help.



"I had an idea about getting autistic kids, climatized or in touch with first responders," said Spokane Firefighter John Goodman.



He knows all too well, autism, continuing to grow across the U.S. and for first responders who have not dealt with an autistic person on a call may not know how to proceed.



"As a parent of an autistic child, I want the first responders and the police to know how will my son react and why he does the things he does, how he does the things he does," says John. "That allows us to make better strategies to make things more effect and efficient in a positive manor."



Working side by side with the Issac Foundation and new training for first responders, parents with autistic children can now even sign up for a Issac Alert.



Tto utilize the capability of the 9-1-1 dispatch to pre register caution notes that can be paged out to first responders en-route to an emergency, so once an address gets plugged in a caution note appears as an Issac alert," said Founder of Isaac Foundation Holly Bahme-Lytle.



Now doing everything from park days with first responders, to station visits- both John and Holly hope to continue to grow their efforts.



For information on the Issac Foundation and how they are teaming up with first responders visit their website at https://theisaacfoundation.configio.com/ to learn more.