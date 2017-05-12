Making Spokane parks safer for the summer

Crime isn't limited to Spokane's streets. The green spaces can be just as attractive to crooks as they are to families looking to play or picnic.

The many beautiful parks in Spokane showcase some of the greatness that the city has to offer and in a revamped effort, the Spokane Park Rangers are working making your parks safer in time for the summer.

"We're going to be increasing those patrols to make sure that we have people here simultaneously while we are dealing with those other areas," said Park Ranger Supervisor Justin Worthington.

KHQ's cameras were rolling yesterday as Spokane Park Rangers in action busted a group of teenagers.Some scattered, and those who did not got tickets.

Worthington said that they do like to take a community police style of approach when they do talk to teens.

"We spend a lot of time talking with some of our younger kids that are spending a lot of time down here that might be going down that wrong path and talk with them," he said.

Spokane Park Rangers have a big mission this summer- that mission is to keep us safe.

The Spokane Park Rangers have the authority to issue tickets because of a special police commission that they were granted by the Spokane Police Department.

It allows them to make arrests for different misdemeanors as well as write civil infractions for things such as drinking alcohol in a park or consuming marijuana out in public.

Worthington told KHQ that they are seeing a decline in park problems and credit pro-active policing and increased patrols.