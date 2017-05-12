Homeless camp on wheels is on the move

For the past week, we've been covering a story about a "homeless camp on wheels" in front of this Salvation Army.

Friday morning, KHQ got reports that it was gone. But where did it go?. Not very far at all.

The camper filled with stuff, the blue minivan, and the pick-up truck are now just on the other side of the block. The white van, on the other hand, is nowhere to be seen.

"On Tuesday of this week the city came by and issued a forty-eight hour tag to the vehicles being questioned," said Salvation Army Communication Director Jeff Wright. But for the other three? They are still there. I knocked on the window to see if anyone was inside. The person in the van did not want to be interviewed and told us to go away.

Jeff said that the Spokane Police also stopped by on the same day and they provided some paperwork including documents regarding resources and those kind of things and also issued a twenty four hour vacate notice.

Businesses that are now looking at this caravan full of stuff have called the city multiple times and told KHQ off camera that these vehicles are taking up parking for employees and some customers have also complained.

Jeff said that the Salvation Army's doors on Indiana are always open to those who do not have a place to go.

"The Salvation Army provides homeless support resources through our housing programs," said Jeff.

As of this afternoon, businesses on the block are still waiting from the City of Spokane Code Enforcement Department.