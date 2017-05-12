Likely case of norovirus confirmed at Wilson Elementary - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Likely case of norovirus confirmed at Wilson Elementary

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Possible norovirus outbreak at Wilson Elementary sends 30 students  home sick

A high number of stomach virus-like symptoms raised concerns of a norovirus outbreak at Wilson Elementary Friday.

KHQ spoke to Kim Papich with  Spokane Regional Health District who says more than 30 students were home sick Friday with these symptoms.

When such a widespread incidence occurs, the school is required to notify health officials.

The school will be disinfected over the weekend. 

