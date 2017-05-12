When thieves get greedy: Spokane woman warns of schemer who already has too much info

We’ve warned you about them before: Scammers who try so desperately to get your information that they use every technique possible.

But there’s a new threat making the rounds, one where the caller already has your information.

We spoke with a Spokane woman who didn’t want to be identified because she fears the caller already has too much information.

She said she got a call Friday morning from a person claiming to be with a credit card company.

The caller had the woman’s social security number, bank account statements, name, address, and so much more.

The caller claimed that they needed information from the woman’s other credit card accounts. But there’s a catch: The woman doesn’t have any other accounts with the company the man claimed to be calling from.

That’s when she asked for a manager, but the call was quickly disconnected.

Here’s where things get even stranger. The caller called from a Spokane area code, unlike an 888 or 800 number most credit card companies call from.

So the woman called the number back, and the person who answered wasn’t with a bank or credit card company at all.

KHQ received a call from another woman who said multiple people had called her Monday, claiming they got a call from a financial advisor looking for more credit card information.

Spokane Police say it’s a sophisticated attempt at your identity. If you have experienced anything like this, you are encouraged to call the Better Business Bureau at (509) 455-4200.