Teen swerves to avoid deer, ends up in Hauser Lake

Friday morning, May 12th, 2017, a young woman found herself in a split second decision.

According to Kootenai County deputies, she swerved to avoid a deer, but ended up in Hauser Lake.

“We never suggest people to swerve out of the way for deer, there's much more dangerous and harder things you could crash into,” Trooper Cody Herman with the Idaho State Police said.

Trooper Herman says people could crash into a tree or another driver if someone were to swerve out of the way for deer.

And in this situation, Herman says, the best course might seem a bit strange, but you should run into the deer.

“The best thing to do is to break steadily, swiftly, and if you hit it, you hit it. It's much better to just try to do the least amount, which would most likely be hitting the animal than potentially cause a worse crash,” Herman said.

Now is the time when you’ll start to see more deer on the roads and Trooper Herman added, especially when it’s dark, slow down and pay more attention to the road.