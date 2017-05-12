Visit Spokane rolls out new regional branding campaign: “Creative by Nature”

For the last 13 years, Spokanites have caught onto the motto “Near Nature. Near Perfect.”

But that’s all changing.

Local tourism agency, Visit Spokane, will roll out a new branding campaign aimed at created buzz about the region.

“Spokane. Creative by Nature takes on a double meaning.

“Creative” denotes the type of experience you can have. You can create your own adventure and experience. The use of the word “nature” addresses the natural beauty and scenic backdrop of Spokane, while also giving a nod to the type of people you will encounter in Spokane.

There’s also a new Spokane logo using two inverted hearts to form the shape of a tree in place of the “A.”

The purple in the logo further portray Spokane’s reputation as the Lilac City.

Together, the new branding stakes a claim as the Capital of the Intermountain Northwest.

The branding campaign will cost Visit Spokane $280,000.

Stoke Strategy, a national marketing firm based in Seattle, created the new regional brand.

