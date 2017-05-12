Family heartbroken after chickens are mauled

A Spokane family has been left heartbroken after all of their chickens were mauled in broad daylight and the culprit was caught on camera. "She came in running and screaming and crying and I'm like, 'What's wrong?' She's like, 'The chickens are dead!'" said the Spokane woman.

Her nine-year-old daughter went to check their chicken coop only to find something was horribly wrong. All five of the chickens were gone, and their feathers were left behind.

It wasn't a typical culprit like a raccoon or a coyote. A dog was found on surveillance camera. "He circled around for about 15 minutes," she said. She says she's never seen the dog before. The video shows he stuck around for three hours. He's seen circling around the coop trying to figure out how to get inside. Then, he's seen pulling on a chord. Once he's in, he attacks.

"My chicken was dead, she was half there and then my sons chicken had a gash in her chest. I couldn't help her so we had to put her down," she said.

Now she wants the owner to take responsibility. "I don't know if the owner knows that his dog did it. Or is it a trained habit? Are they training their dog to be aggressive?" she said.

She doesn't want to see this happen again or see the dog attack children next. She says her husband is going to beef up the security of the chicken coop.

We called SCRAPS. An officer came by to check out the surveillance video on Friday. They say they are investigating.