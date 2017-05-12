Police, animal control officers investigate 'CDA Swap N Shop' dog purchase post

Coeur d'Alene Police Department was made aware of a Facebook page CDA Swap N Shop post Friday regarding an individual attempting to purchase dogs.

The post insinuated the dogs would be used for 'dog fighting.'

Coeur d'Alene Police Department, Animal Control Officers, and detectives began an investigation into the matter and are currently working to gather as many details about the post as possible.

Police say they have contacted Facebook in an attempt to gain additional information about the person responsible for the post.

Police say that based on the information they have available at this time, it appears to be a hoax. However, they are continuing to work with Facebook to hopefully identify and locate the user responsible for the post as soon as possible.