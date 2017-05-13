Saturday Soccer Forecast! Expect it to be cold! - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Saturday Soccer Forecast! Expect it to be cold!

Saturday/Sunday: Very similar forecast for both Saturday and Mother's Day Sunday. Each morning will start of dry, but chilly, then each afternoon we'll have the chance to see hit-&-miss showers, as well as the outside chance of some isolated t/storms. If you have Saturday morning soccer games, bring extra layers for the chilly temperatures! High temps are running about 10° cooler than normal in the mid-50s

 

7-Day Forecast: After a cool, and showery weekend...the cool and showery weather continues into next week :( had you going there, didn't I?! The wettest day is looking to be Tuesday where parts of the region could see up to 1" of rain! Conditions look to improve by the end of the week as temps warm back up just in time for the Lilac Parade on Saturday!

-Blake

    •   