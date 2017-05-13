PHOTOS: Spokane police patrol team recovers stolen property trad - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

PHOTOS: Spokane police patrol team recovers stolen property traded for drugs

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Spokane Police report the Spokane Police Patrol Anti-Crime Team (aka PACT) recovered thousands of dollars worth of property, likely stolen, that was traded for drugs.

61-year-old Jeffrey S. Rise was booked for three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Additional charges of second degree unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, and second degree trafficking in stolen property will be sought, according to police.

The PACT team's work was the culmination of a drug investigation that started in March, and ended with the service of a search warrant on  Monday, May 8 on Rise's house, located in the 1700 block of east Rich, and his car. While serving the search warrant, just after 5 p.m., the PACT team found heroin, methamphetamine and prescription pills along with over $800 in cash. They also found and seized thousands of dollars worth of apparently stolen property that was used to trade for drugs.

The investigation at the house led them to a storage unit where more property was discovered, including a 12-gauge shotgun stolen in a 2016 burglary. Most of the property was still in boxes, and believed to have been stolen from local retail stores, but some of it did appear to belong to people. All of the property has been placed at the police evidence facility.

PACT determined Rise either pawned the property he received or sold it on internet sites like Craigslist, eBay, and Offer Up. Police remind people to use caution when using these sites. If it seems too good to be true, it usually is.

Rise was booked into jail on Monday but has since been released on his own recognizance. 

