PHOTOS: Happy Mother's Day 2017 - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

PHOTOS: Happy Mother's Day 2017

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Connect
KHQ.com -

Mother's Day is Sunday and we wanted to take a moment to appreciate all moms out there.

Many of you sent us your photos of moms (and grandmas) in celebration of the holiday. 

Click through the slideshow, keep those photos coming, and have a great weekend with mom!

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE FOR PHOTOS

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • NEW DETAILS: Possible Dog Fight Ring In Spokane; Reward Increased

    Possible Dog Fight Ring In Spokane; Reward Increased

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Officials are investigating whether a dog-fighting ring exists in the city of Spokane Valley.>>
    SPOKANE, Wash. - Officials are investigating whether a dog-fighting ring exists in the city of Spokane Valley.>>

  • When thieves get greedy: Spokane woman warns of schemer who already has too much info

    When thieves get greedy: Spokane woman warns of schemer who already has too much info

    Friday, May 12 2017 8:58 PM EDT2017-05-13 00:58:13 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - We’ve warned you about them before: Scammers who try so desperately to get your information that they use every technique possible. But there’s a new threat making the rounds, one where the caller already has your information. We spoke with a Spokane woman who didn’t want to be identified because she fears the caller already has too much information. She said she got a call Friday morning from a person claiming to be with a credit card company.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - We’ve warned you about them before: Scammers who try so desperately to get your information that they use every technique possible. But there’s a new threat making the rounds, one where the caller already has your information. We spoke with a Spokane woman who didn’t want to be identified because she fears the caller already has too much information. She said she got a call Friday morning from a person claiming to be with a credit card company.

    >>

  • Homeless camp on wheels is on the move

    Homeless camp on wheels is on the move

    Friday, May 12 2017 8:26 PM EDT2017-05-13 00:26:50 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - For the past week, we've been covering a story about a "homeless camp on wheels" in front of this Salvation Army. Friday morning, KHQ got reports that it was gone. But where did it go?.  Not very far at all. The camper filled with stuff, the blue minivan, and the pick-up truck are now just on the other side of the block. The white van, on the other hand, is nowhere to be seen. "On Tuesday of this week the city came 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - For the past week, we've been covering a story about a "homeless camp on wheels" in front of this Salvation Army. Friday morning, KHQ got reports that it was gone. But where did it go?.  Not very far at all. The camper filled with stuff, the blue minivan, and the pick-up truck are now just on the other side of the block. The white van, on the other hand, is nowhere to be seen. "On Tuesday of this week the city came 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Retired Idaho teacher back home after being stuck in Mexico hospital

    Retired Idaho teacher back home after being stuck in Mexico hospital

    Saturday, May 13 2017 3:56 PM EDT2017-05-13 19:56:16 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The retired Coeur d'Alene teacher who says she was stuck in Mexico is now back in the Inland Northwest. Vikki Moormann arrived home late Friday night, and she says she is so relieved to be back and ready to sleep in her own home again. Moormann went to Nuevo Vallarta for vacation and had a medical emergency that landed her in the ICU for four days.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The retired Coeur d'Alene teacher who says she was stuck in Mexico is now back in the Inland Northwest. Vikki Moormann arrived home late Friday night, and she says she is so relieved to be back and ready to sleep in her own home again. Moormann went to Nuevo Vallarta for vacation and had a medical emergency that landed her in the ICU for four days.

    >>

  • Deputies searching for missing Coeur d'Alene man

    Deputies searching for missing Coeur d'Alene man

    Saturday, May 13 2017 3:05 PM EDT2017-05-13 19:05:13 GMT

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office and the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in finding a 54-year-old man from Coeur d'Alene. He was reported missing by family members and believed to be in the area of Lavern Saddle in the Coeur d'Alene National Forest.

    >>

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office and the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in finding a 54-year-old man from Coeur d'Alene. He was reported missing by family members and believed to be in the area of Lavern Saddle in the Coeur d'Alene National Forest.

    >>

  • PHOTOS: Happy Mother's Day 2017

    PHOTOS: Happy Mother's Day 2017

    Saturday, May 13 2017 2:42 PM EDT2017-05-13 18:42:27 GMT

    KHQ.com - Mother's Day is Sunday and we wanted to take a moment to appreciate all moms out there. Many of you sent us your photos of moms (and grandmas) in celebration of the holiday.  Click through the slideshow, keep those photos coming, and have a great weekend with mom!

    >>

    KHQ.com - Mother's Day is Sunday and we wanted to take a moment to appreciate all moms out there. Many of you sent us your photos of moms (and grandmas) in celebration of the holiday.  Click through the slideshow, keep those photos coming, and have a great weekend with mom!

    >>
    •   