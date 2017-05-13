Deputies searching for missing Coeur d'Alene man

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office and the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in finding a 54-year-old man from Coeur d'Alene. He was reported missing by family members and believed to be in the area of Lavern Saddle in the Coeur d'Alene National Forest.

Mark K. Arnold told a family member that he was headed out to pick mushrooms, but has not been heard from since Thursday afternoon. Arnold is 5 feet 9 inches tall and 165 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes. He is believed to be driving a maroon colored 2003 Mazda B4000 pickup with Idaho plate number K499647.

A joint search and rescue mission between the two sheriff's offices and Two Bear Air is underway.

Anyone who has seen Arnold or has information as to his whereabouts is urged to contact the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office at 208-446-1300 or the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office at 208-556-1114.