Missing Coeur d'Alene man found dead

Update: Sheriff's deputies confirmed Sunday that a 54-year-old Mark K. Arnold has been found dead.

Deputies with Kootenai County and Shoshone County had been searching for Arnold since he was reported missing Thursday. He told family members he was headed out to pick mushrooms in the Coeur d'Alene National Forest.

Deputies say Arnold was found at about 9 a.m. Sunday in Shoshone County. His vehicle was found by searchers on Forest Service 335, in Shoshone County, near Hemlock Mountain. Based on preliminary information it appears Arnold's vehicle left the road and was involved in a rollover crash. The crash happened about two miles from the Kootenai County/Shoshone County line.

Shoshone County detectives are continuing to investigate the incident. If you have any further information, you're asked to call the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office.

Previous coverage

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office and the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in finding a 54-year-old man from Coeur d'Alene. He was reported missing by family members and believed to be in the area of Lavern Saddle in the Coeur d'Alene National Forest.

Mark K. Arnold told a family member that he was headed out to pick mushrooms, but has not been heard from since Thursday afternoon. Arnold is 5 feet 9 inches tall and 165 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes. He is believed to be driving a maroon colored 2003 Mazda B4000 pickup with Idaho plate number K499647.

A joint search and rescue mission between the two sheriff's offices and Two Bear Air is underway.

Anyone who has seen Arnold or has information as to his whereabouts is urged to contact the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office at 208-446-1300 or the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office at 208-556-1114.