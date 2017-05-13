Retired Idaho teacher back home after being stuck in Mexico hospital

The retired Coeur d'Alene teacher who says she was stuck in Mexico is now back in the Inland Northwest.

Vikki Moormann arrived home late Friday night, and she says she is so relieved to be back and ready to sleep in her own home again.

Moormann went to Nuevo Vallarta for vacation and had a medical emergency that landed her in the ICU for four days. Moormann says she was treated, but says when she wanted to leave, security stopped her and told her she couldn't. In a phone conversation, someone from the hospital told the family that they had to pay her $35,000 before she could go. She missed her return flight on Wednesday.

Moormann's son was finally able to wire $5,000 down to the hospital on Thursday after working it out with his bank, and then he got the call that she could come home. The family says their insurance company is now working with the hospital to pay that bill. They're just glad she's home.