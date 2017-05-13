Police: Newspaper editor accused of shoplifting groceries

Law enforcement officials in eastern Washington say an editor of a weekly newspaper was involved in several shoplifting incidents at a grocery store.



The Spokesman-Review reports that 38-year-old Kevin T. Hulten allegedly stole an estimated $112 in various items in March.



Colville police say they used video surveillance to identify Hulten leaving the store without paying for flowers and a cart full of groceries.



Hulten is an editor at the Statesman-Examiner. The newspaper declined to comment.



Previously, Hulten worked as an aide to Snohomish County Executive Aaron Reardon - where Hulton was fined $2,500 in 2013 by the Public Disclosure Commission for using a work computer to conduct research against Reardon's political opponents.



Information from: The Spokesman-Review, http://www.spokesman.com

