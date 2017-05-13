Idaho student accused of distributing laxative brownies

Police in north Idaho say they are investigating after a student was accused of putting laxatives in homemade brownies and distributing them to his classmates.



Students at River City Middle School in Post Falls complained of sickness and headaches last month after eating brownies given to them by a fellow classmate - who has not been identified. Several students told police they paid for the brownies because they thought the brownies contained marijuana.



According to the police report, the student who brought the brownies told his probation officer that the laxative-laced dessert was supposed to be a prank. He denied promising anyone that the brownies had marijuana in them.



The student was suspended from school for five day and faces possible other charges.

