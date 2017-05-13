Armed inmate killed, hostage rescued at hospital

Update: Authorities say officers have fatally shot an armed jail inmate who had taken a worker hostage at an Illinois hospital.



Kane County Sheriff's Office spokesman Patrick Gengler says a SWAT team quickly moved in to Delnor Hospital in Geneva after negotiations broke down with the inmate Saturday afternoon. Gengler says an officer shot and killed the inmate, whom he identified as 21-year-old Tywon Salters.



Gengler says the female hostage was "extremely emotional and upset," but appeared to be physically OK. Gengler says she was quickly taken to another room in the hospital.



Authorities say the incident began around 12:30 p.m., when the inmate snatched a gun from a correctional officer who was watching him at the hospital about 40 miles west of Chicago.



Gengler says Salters was being held on charges related to a stolen vehicle. Gengler says Salter had been in the county jail's custody since April 11, and in the hospital since Monday.



Gengler says he couldn't release details about why Salter was hospitalized.

Previous coverage:

Authorities say an inmate being treated at a hospital outside Chicago is holding an employee hostage after taking a gun from a correctional officer.



Kane County Sheriff's Office spokesman Patrick Gengler says SWAT teams and crisis negotiators have arrived on scene at Delnor Hospital in Geneva, about 40 miles west of Chicago.



Gengler says the standoff has been contained to one section of the emergency room. Authorities say the male inmate from Kane County Jail was able to gain control of the correctional officer's weapon.



Gengler says the emergency room has been cleared of patients and no one is being allowed in. The rest of the hospital remains open.



Additional details, including information about the inmate, haven't been released.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)