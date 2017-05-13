Comey may get chance to publicly defend name against Trump

Former FBI director James Comey has been on the sidelines after his ouster, while his FBI led an investigation into possible coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign.



But a man long defined by his independent streak, willingness to buck protocol and even a flair for the dramatic could resurface to publicly defend himself against the attacks of President Donald Trump.



Former FBI Assistant Director Jim Yacone said of Comey: "He's not shy, and he's got a tremendous moral compass. Above all, he will want to see the truth come out."

