Expected rainfall not enough to significantly affect Georgia fire

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
FOLKSTON, Ga. -

Scattered showers were not expected to put a dent into a massive wildfire burning near the Georgia-Florida line.
    
Saturday's forecast called for a 30 percent chance of rain, but not enough to significantly affect the fire. West Mims Fire spokesman Jamie Keller says the rainfall has ranged from a drizzle to somewhat heavy, but nothing substantial.
    
More than 150,000 acres (60,700 hectares) have burned since lightning sparked the fire April 6 in the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge. Two communities on the swamp's southeastern edge have been under evacuation orders as firefighters battle flames within a few miles of homes. Residents, particularly those with St. George or Moniac addresses, are asked to take the evacuation order seriously.
    
More than 700 firefighters and support personnel are working to contain the blaze.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  Family heartbroken after chickens are mauled

    SPOKANE, Wash - A Spokane family has been left heartbroken after all of their chickens were mauled in broad daylight and the culprit was caught on camera. 

  NEW DETAILS: Possible Dog Fight Ring In Spokane; Reward Increased

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Officials are investigating whether a dog-fighting ring exists in the city of Spokane Valley.
  When thieves get greedy: Spokane woman warns of schemer who already has too much info

    When thieves get greedy: Spokane woman warns of schemer who already has too much info

    SPOKANE, Wash. - We've warned you about them before: Scammers who try so desperately to get your information that they use every technique possible. But there's a new threat making the rounds, one where the caller already has your information.

  Deputies searching for missing Coeur d'Alene man

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office and the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in finding a 54-year-old man from Coeur d'Alene.

  Why global 'WannaCry' outbreak is unusual

    LONDON (AP) - The cyber-extortion attack known as WannaCry spread quickly around the world due to some unusual factors coming together.

  SKorea: Rival N.Korea launches possible ballistic missile

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - South Korea says rival North Korea has launched a projectile believed to be a ballistic missile.

