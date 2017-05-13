Spokane woman at a loss after house burns down, car stolen

A Spokane woman's luck has gone from bad to worse.

Rachel has been staying with her friend for the past three weeks and had nowhere else to go because the house she was renting caught fire and is no longer livable.

"I've lost a lot of stuff due to fire and fire damage. Including the home" Rachel said.

On Thursday Rachel's' 1992 light sea green Honda Accord was stolen and it was one of the few things she owned after the fire destroyed much of what she had. "I just want it back". This weekend she is stuck trying to find a rides from friends to go and look at new places to live. She depended on her car to get to work every morning bright and early at 7 a.m. "Now I am going to be depending on the bus hoping I'll get there on time."

The license plate on Rachel's Accord is from Washington and the number is BEH 4993. She has filed a report with police and is hoping her Honda will show up somewhere soon "I just want it back I won't even say anything just leave it where you stole it. Seriously, I don't care, I just want it back."

The 1992 Honda Accord is one of the top stolen vehicles in the state of Washington. If you do see this car please call police.