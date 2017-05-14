Spokane police vehicle involved in crash near Mission and Ruby

Spokane Police are investigating a crash that involved a police vehicle Sunday morning.

Detective Ben Green with the Spokane Police Department tells KHQ the crash happened at about 4 a.m. Preliminary information indicates the police car was struck by another car near Mission and Ruby. That car had the driver and a passenger. The passenger was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the car in the crash. Police say the passenger was taken to the hospital non-life-threatening injuries.

The officer and the driver were treated on the scene for minor injuries.

Det. Green says the cause of the crash remains under investigation Sunday, but based on preliminary information, it appears the officer was not at fault in the crash.