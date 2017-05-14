Log in, look out: cyberattack could grow Monday

The former U.S. national intelligence director says the global "ransomware" attack could grow much larger when people return to work.



James Clapper told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday that he expects similar attacks to become a growing problem in the future.



Europe's police agency says the attack has hit at least 100,000 organizations in 150 countries.



It is believed to be the biggest online extortion recorded. It spread cyber chaos worldwide, hitting Britain's hospital network, Germany's railway and scores of companies and government agencies.



Clapper and Europol say the scope of the problem may become bigger Monday when people switch on their computers.



Clapper, who served as intelligence director under President Barack Obama, calls it a "very serious, serious problem."



Attackers have demanded $300 to $600 to unlock encrypted files.