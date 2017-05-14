Suspicious fire damages Mukilteo elementary school - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Suspicious fire damages Mukilteo elementary school

Posted: Updated:
MUKILTEO, Wash. -

Fire officials say an apparent arson has caused more than $100,000 in damage at an elementary school in Mukilteo north of Seattle.
    
The Mukilteo Fire Department says the fire began late Saturday in a portable toilet at Columbia Elementary School.
    
Assistant Fire Chief Brian McMahan tells the Daily Herald that the fire spread to the eaves of the building and heavy smoke filled the gym and kitchen. Computers and electrical equipment were also damaged.
    
The county fire marshal's office sent an investigator, who deemed the fire suspicious.

