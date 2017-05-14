Motorcyclist killed in crash near Caldwell middle school

Idaho State Police report a man is dead after a crash near Jefferson Middle School in Caldwell Saturday night.

Police responded to the crash just before 7:30 p.m. They say a rider on a 1993 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling westbound on a walking path near Spruce and Fircrest, toward the north side of the middle school. The rider hit a chain that was across the path to keep traffic out, and thrown from the motorcycle.

The man was not wearing a helmet at the time, and died from his injuries at the scene of the crash.

The man's name has not been released.

Further information was not immediately available.