People donate thousands to Anne Frank memorial in Idaho

Idaho officials say thousands of dollars in donations for an Anne Frank memorial vandalized earlier this week.



The Idaho Statesman reports that $11,000 were raised for the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial in Boise as of Friday. Park officials found racist and anti-Semitic slurs written on the memorial on Tuesday. On Thursday, offensive language written on a sign dedicated Bill Wassmuth, who was known for standing against hate groups.



Earlier efforts to erase the writing from the marble tablets damaged the memorial.



Boise Police Department is treating the vandalism as potential hate crimes.



The Wassmuth Center for Human Rights has said it will put any leftover money to a human rights educational project. It hopes to have the project ready by Aug. 16.



Information from: Idaho Statesman, http://www.idahostatesman.com

