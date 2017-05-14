Hit-and-run victim adjusting to life after losing leg - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Hit-and-run victim adjusting to life after losing leg

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

It's been difficult adjusting to life after a hit-and-run crash left one Spokane without a leg. Daniel Inwood says he's had a difficult time even paying for the bandages he needs. Now his friends are stepping up.

Inwood has been keeping busy since he lost his leg in a motorcycle crash two weeks ago. The woman who was driving the other car took off and is now charged with felony hit and run.

"You never realize how difficult it is," Inwood said. "To not get from the coffee pot to the couch every morning with a cup of coffee because I can't get there without spilling the cup of coffee." 

Inwood is still adapting to his new normal, including figuring out how to pay the bills. That's where his 13-year-old friend Gauge comes in. He started an online fundraiser for Daniel.

"He helps anyone he can, when he can," Gauge said.

"If it wasn't for my friends I don't know what I'd do," Inwood said.

He wants to thank everyone for their support during the difficult time. If you'd like to contribute to the online fundraiser, you can do so here.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Missing Coeur d'Alene man found dead

    Missing Coeur d'Alene man found dead

    Sunday, May 14 2017 7:11 PM EDT2017-05-14 23:11:30 GMT

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Update: Sheriff's deputies confirmed Sunday that a 54-year-old Mark K. Arnold has been found dead. Deputies with Kootenai County and Shoshone County had been searching for Arnold since he was reported missing Thursday. He told family members he was headed out to pick mushrooms in the Coeur d'Alene National Forest.

    >>

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Update: Sheriff's deputies confirmed Sunday that a 54-year-old Mark K. Arnold has been found dead. Deputies with Kootenai County and Shoshone County had been searching for Arnold since he was reported missing Thursday. He told family members he was headed out to pick mushrooms in the Coeur d'Alene National Forest.

    >>

  • Spokane police vehicle involved in crash near Mission and Ruby

    Spokane police vehicle involved in crash near Mission and Ruby

    Sunday, May 14 2017 2:10 PM EDT2017-05-14 18:10:35 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating a crash that involved a police vehicle Sunday morning. Detective Ben Green with the Spokane Police Department tells KHQ the crash happened at about 4 a.m.  Preliminary information indicates the police car was struck by another car near Mission and Ruby.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating a crash that involved a police vehicle Sunday morning. Detective Ben Green with the Spokane Police Department tells KHQ the crash happened at about 4 a.m.  Preliminary information indicates the police car was struck by another car near Mission and Ruby.

    >>

  • Family heartbroken after chickens are mauled

    Family heartbroken after chickens are mauled

    Saturday, May 13 2017 6:36 PM EDT2017-05-13 22:36:59 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash - A Spokane family has been left heartbroken after all of their chickens were mauled in broad daylight and the culprit was caught on camera. "She came in running and screaming and crying and I'm like, 'What's wrong?' She's like, 'The chickens are dead!'" said the Spokane woman.   Her nine-year-old daughter went to check their chicken coop only to find something was horribly wrong. All five of the chickens were gone, 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash - A Spokane family has been left heartbroken after all of their chickens were mauled in broad daylight and the culprit was caught on camera. "She came in running and screaming and crying and I'm like, 'What's wrong?' She's like, 'The chickens are dead!'" said the Spokane woman.   Her nine-year-old daughter went to check their chicken coop only to find something was horribly wrong. All five of the chickens were gone, 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Hit-and-run victim adjusting to life after losing leg

    Hit-and-run victim adjusting to life after losing leg

    Sunday, May 14 2017 9:38 PM EDT2017-05-15 01:38:04 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It's been difficult adjusting to life after a hit-and-run crash left one Spokane without a leg. Daniel Inwood says he's had a difficult time even paying for the bandages he needs. Now his friends are stepping up. Inwood has been keeping busy since he lost his leg in a motorcycle crash two weeks ago.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It's been difficult adjusting to life after a hit-and-run crash left one Spokane without a leg. Daniel Inwood says he's had a difficult time even paying for the bandages he needs. Now his friends are stepping up. Inwood has been keeping busy since he lost his leg in a motorcycle crash two weeks ago.

    >>

  • Missing Coeur d'Alene man found dead

    Missing Coeur d'Alene man found dead

    Sunday, May 14 2017 7:11 PM EDT2017-05-14 23:11:30 GMT

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Update: Sheriff's deputies confirmed Sunday that a 54-year-old Mark K. Arnold has been found dead. Deputies with Kootenai County and Shoshone County had been searching for Arnold since he was reported missing Thursday. He told family members he was headed out to pick mushrooms in the Coeur d'Alene National Forest.

    >>

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Update: Sheriff's deputies confirmed Sunday that a 54-year-old Mark K. Arnold has been found dead. Deputies with Kootenai County and Shoshone County had been searching for Arnold since he was reported missing Thursday. He told family members he was headed out to pick mushrooms in the Coeur d'Alene National Forest.

    >>

  • BNSF appeals review of Washington coal terminal project

    BNSF appeals review of Washington coal terminal project

    Sunday, May 14 2017 6:42 PM EDT2017-05-14 22:42:00 GMT

    LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) - BNSF Railway has appealed an environmental review of a coal-export terminal in Washington state, arguing it miscalculated or overstated the risk of cancer for some residents.      Millennium Bulk Terminal-Longview has long wanted to build a facility along the Columbia River near the city of Longview to handle up to 44 million tons of coal a year.

    >>

    LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) - BNSF Railway has appealed an environmental review of a coal-export terminal in Washington state, arguing it miscalculated or overstated the risk of cancer for some residents.      Millennium Bulk Terminal-Longview has long wanted to build a facility along the Columbia River near the city of Longview to handle up to 44 million tons of coal a year.

    >>
    •   