Hit-and-run victim adjusting to life after losing leg

It's been difficult adjusting to life after a hit-and-run crash left one Spokane without a leg. Daniel Inwood says he's had a difficult time even paying for the bandages he needs. Now his friends are stepping up.

Inwood has been keeping busy since he lost his leg in a motorcycle crash two weeks ago. The woman who was driving the other car took off and is now charged with felony hit and run.

"You never realize how difficult it is," Inwood said. "To not get from the coffee pot to the couch every morning with a cup of coffee because I can't get there without spilling the cup of coffee."

Inwood is still adapting to his new normal, including figuring out how to pay the bills. That's where his 13-year-old friend Gauge comes in. He started an online fundraiser for Daniel.

"He helps anyone he can, when he can," Gauge said.

"If it wasn't for my friends I don't know what I'd do," Inwood said.

He wants to thank everyone for their support during the difficult time. If you'd like to contribute to the online fundraiser, you can do so here.