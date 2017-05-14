Hit-and-run victim adjusting to life after losing leg

Hit-and-run victim adjusting to life after losing legPosted: Updated:
Missing Coeur d'Alene man found dead
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Update: Sheriff's deputies confirmed Sunday that a 54-year-old Mark K. Arnold has been found dead. Deputies with Kootenai County and Shoshone County had been searching for Arnold since he was reported missing Thursday. He told family members he was headed out to pick mushrooms in the Coeur d'Alene National Forest.>>
Spokane police vehicle involved in crash near Mission and Ruby
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating a crash that involved a police vehicle Sunday morning. Detective Ben Green with the Spokane Police Department tells KHQ the crash happened at about 4 a.m. Preliminary information indicates the police car was struck by another car near Mission and Ruby.>>
Family heartbroken after chickens are mauled
SPOKANE, Wash - A Spokane family has been left heartbroken after all of their chickens were mauled in broad daylight and the culprit was caught on camera. "She came in running and screaming and crying and I'm like, 'What's wrong?' She's like, 'The chickens are dead!'" said the Spokane woman. Her nine-year-old daughter went to check their chicken coop only to find something was horribly wrong. All five of the chickens were gone,>>
Spokane woman at a loss after house burns down, car stolen
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman's luck has gone from bad to worse. Rachel has been staying with her friend for the past three weeks and had nowhere else to go because the house she was renting caught fire and is no longer livable. "I've lost a lot of stuff due to fire and fire damage. Including the home" Rachel said.>>
Police: Mom hits son who didn't give her Mother's Day card
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) - Police in South Carolina say a woman has been arrested for hitting her young son after he gave a Mother's Day card to his grandmother but not to her. A Spartanburg Police Department report says Shontrell Murphy is charged with cruelty to children for hitting her son on the head Thursday. His age was not given. He was treated and released from a local hospital.>>
PHOTOS: Spokane police patrol team recovers stolen property traded for drugs
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police report the Spokane Police Patrol Anti-Crime Team (aka PACT) recovered thousands of dollars worth of property, likely stolen, that was traded for drugs. 61-year-old Jeffrey S. Rise was booked for three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.>>
Hit-and-run victim adjusting to life after losing leg
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's been difficult adjusting to life after a hit-and-run crash left one Spokane without a leg. Daniel Inwood says he's had a difficult time even paying for the bandages he needs. Now his friends are stepping up. Inwood has been keeping busy since he lost his leg in a motorcycle crash two weeks ago.>>
Missing Coeur d'Alene man found dead
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Update: Sheriff's deputies confirmed Sunday that a 54-year-old Mark K. Arnold has been found dead. Deputies with Kootenai County and Shoshone County had been searching for Arnold since he was reported missing Thursday. He told family members he was headed out to pick mushrooms in the Coeur d'Alene National Forest.>>
BNSF appeals review of Washington coal terminal project
LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) - BNSF Railway has appealed an environmental review of a coal-export terminal in Washington state, arguing it miscalculated or overstated the risk of cancer for some residents. Millennium Bulk Terminal-Longview has long wanted to build a facility along the Columbia River near the city of Longview to handle up to 44 million tons of coal a year.>>
People donate thousands to Anne Frank memorial in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho officials say thousands of dollars in donations for an Anne Frank memorial vandalized earlier this week. The Idaho Statesman reports that $11,000 were raised for the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial in Boise as of Friday. Park officials found racist and anti-Semitic slurs written on the memorial on Tuesday.>>
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Caldwell middle school
CALDWELL, Idaho - Idaho State Police report a man is dead after a crash near Jefferson Middle School in Caldwell Saturday night. Police responded to the crash just before 7:30 p.m. They say a rider on a 1993 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling westbound on a walking path near Spruce and Fircrest, toward the north side of the middle school.>>
Suspicious fire damages Mukilteo elementary school
MUKILTEO, Wash. (AP) - Fire officials say an apparent arson has caused more than $100,000 in damage at an elementary school in Mukilteo north of Seattle. The Mukilteo Fire Department says the fire began late Saturday in a portable toilet at Columbia Elementary School.>>
Log in, look out: cyberattack could grow Monday
LONDON (AP) - The former U.S. national intelligence director says the global "ransomware" attack could grow much larger when people return to work. James Clapper told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday that he expects similar attacks to become a growing problem in the future. Europe's police agency says the attack has hit at least 100,000 organizations in 150 countries.>>
Spokane police vehicle involved in crash near Mission and Ruby
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating a crash that involved a police vehicle Sunday morning. Detective Ben Green with the Spokane Police Department tells KHQ the crash happened at about 4 a.m. Preliminary information indicates the police car was struck by another car near Mission and Ruby.>>
Police: Mom hits son who didn't give her Mother's Day card
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) - Police in South Carolina say a woman has been arrested for hitting her young son after he gave a Mother's Day card to his grandmother but not to her. A Spartanburg Police Department report says Shontrell Murphy is charged with cruelty to children for hitting her son on the head Thursday. His age was not given. He was treated and released from a local hospital.>>
PHOTOS: Happy Mother's Day 2017
KHQ.com - Mother's Day is Sunday and we wanted to take a moment to appreciate all moms out there. Many of you sent us your photos of moms (and grandmas) in celebration of the holiday. Click through the slideshow, keep those photos coming, and have a great weekend with mom!>>
