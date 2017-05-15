Dad, baby die in Whatcom County crash; mom among injured

(AP) - The Washington State Patrol says a father and his baby were killed in a three-vehicle crash on Mount Baker Highway and two others were seriously injured.



Sgt. Mark Francis says the infant's mother was driving in a separate car from her husband and child and was one of two injured Sunday morning.



She and a man from Maple Falls were taken to PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham. He was critically injured. She had serious injuries that aren't considered life-threatening.



The crash happened on State Route 542 northeast of Deming.



Francis says the man from Maple Falls was driving a Chevy Suburban going eastbound when he crossed the center line. The woman swerved to avoid the SUV, causing her Toyota Yaris to roll over.



The SUV collided head on with the car with the father and infant. They both died at the scene.

