PHOTOS: Are these your feet? Mason County Sheriff’s looks to identify potential voyeur victims

PHOTOS: Are these your feet? Mason County Sheriff’s looks to identify potential voyeur victimsPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Dad, baby die in Whatcom County crash; mom among injured
Dad, baby die in Whatcom County crash; mom among injured
DEMING, Wash. (AP) - The Washington State Patrol says a father and his baby were killed in a three-vehicle crash on Mount Baker Highway and two others were seriously injured. Sgt. Mark Francis says the infant's mother was driving in a separate car from her husband and child and was one of two injured Sunday morning. She and a man from Maple Falls were taken to PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham. He was critically injured. She had serious inju...>>
DEMING, Wash. (AP) - The Washington State Patrol says a father and his baby were killed in a three-vehicle crash on Mount Baker Highway and two others were seriously injured. Sgt. Mark Francis says the infant's mother was driving in a separate car from her husband and child and was one of two injured Sunday morning. She and a man from Maple Falls were taken to PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham. He was critically injured. She had serious inju...>>
Missing Coeur d'Alene man found dead
Missing Coeur d'Alene man found dead
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Update: Sheriff's deputies confirmed Sunday that a 54-year-old Mark K. Arnold has been found dead. Deputies with Kootenai County and Shoshone County had been searching for Arnold since he was reported missing Thursday. He told family members he was headed out to pick mushrooms in the Coeur d'Alene National Forest.>>
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Update: Sheriff's deputies confirmed Sunday that a 54-year-old Mark K. Arnold has been found dead. Deputies with Kootenai County and Shoshone County had been searching for Arnold since he was reported missing Thursday. He told family members he was headed out to pick mushrooms in the Coeur d'Alene National Forest.>>
PHOTOS: Are these your feet? Mason County Sheriff’s looks to identify potential voyeur victims
PHOTOS: Are these your feet? Mason County Sheriff’s looks to identify potential voyeur victims
MASON COUNTY, Wash. - Mason County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying potential victims of a serial intruder recently captured. 22-year-old Chase Garner has been charged with 20 counts related to a string of break-ins over the last several months in Mason County. According to detectives, Garner would break into homes and watch young women sleep. Many of Garner's victims told police that the intruder would>>
MASON COUNTY, Wash. - Mason County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying potential victims of a serial intruder recently captured. 22-year-old Chase Garner has been charged with 20 counts related to a string of break-ins over the last several months in Mason County. According to detectives, Garner would break into homes and watch young women sleep. Many of Garner's victims told police that the intruder would>>
Spokane police vehicle involved in crash near Mission and Ruby
Spokane police vehicle involved in crash near Mission and Ruby
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating a crash that involved a police vehicle Sunday morning. Detective Ben Green with the Spokane Police Department tells KHQ the crash happened at about 4 a.m. Preliminary information indicates the police car was struck by another car near Mission and Ruby.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating a crash that involved a police vehicle Sunday morning. Detective Ben Green with the Spokane Police Department tells KHQ the crash happened at about 4 a.m. Preliminary information indicates the police car was struck by another car near Mission and Ruby.>>
Hit-and-run victim adjusting to life after losing leg
Hit-and-run victim adjusting to life after losing leg
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's been difficult adjusting to life after a hit-and-run crash left one Spokane without a leg. Daniel Inwood says he's had a difficult time even paying for the bandages he needs. Now his friends are stepping up. Inwood has been keeping busy since he lost his leg in a motorcycle crash two weeks ago.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's been difficult adjusting to life after a hit-and-run crash left one Spokane without a leg. Daniel Inwood says he's had a difficult time even paying for the bandages he needs. Now his friends are stepping up. Inwood has been keeping busy since he lost his leg in a motorcycle crash two weeks ago.>>
Log in, look out: cyberattack could grow Monday
Log in, look out: cyberattack could grow Monday
LONDON (AP) - The former U.S. national intelligence director says the global "ransomware" attack could grow much larger when people return to work. James Clapper told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday that he expects similar attacks to become a growing problem in the future. Europe's police agency says the attack has hit at least 100,000 organizations in 150 countries.>>
LONDON (AP) - The former U.S. national intelligence director says the global "ransomware" attack could grow much larger when people return to work. James Clapper told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday that he expects similar attacks to become a growing problem in the future. Europe's police agency says the attack has hit at least 100,000 organizations in 150 countries.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
The Latest: Protests before travel ban hearing in Seattle
The Latest: Protests before travel ban hearing in Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - The Latest on the appeal of President Donald Trump's revised travel ban (all times local): 8:45 a.m. Advocates for refugees and immigrants are rallying outside a federal courthouse in Seattle where judges are scheduled to hear arguments over Hawaii's lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's revised travel ban Dozens of activists gathered Monday morning, some carrying "No Ban, No Wall" signs. ...>>
SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - The Latest on the appeal of President Donald Trump's revised travel ban (all times local): 8:45 a.m. Advocates for refugees and immigrants are rallying outside a federal courthouse in Seattle where judges are scheduled to hear arguments over Hawaii's lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's revised travel ban Dozens of activists gathered Monday morning, some carrying "No Ban, No Wall" signs. ...>>
Family says JetBlue kicked them off plane over carry-on cake
Family says JetBlue kicked them off plane over carry-on cake
New York - What happens in Vegas, doesn't stay in Vegas if you can't actually get there. A New Jersey family says their plans to celebrate a birthday were cut short when they were kicked off of a JetBlue flight at Kennedy Airport for storing a birthday cake in an overhead bin. WABC-TV reports that Cameron Burke had planned the surprise trip for his wife Minta's birthday and says that a video he took of the incident shows that>>
New York - What happens in Vegas, doesn't stay in Vegas if you can't actually get there. A New Jersey family says their plans to celebrate a birthday were cut short when they were kicked off of a JetBlue flight at Kennedy Airport for storing a birthday cake in an overhead bin. WABC-TV reports that Cameron Burke had planned the surprise trip for his wife Minta's birthday and says that a video he took of the incident shows that>>
New infectious unit at Spokane hospital ready for patients
New infectious unit at Spokane hospital ready for patients
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - A new ward at a Spokane hospital is ready to handle patients with highly infectious diseases such as Ebola. Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center is one of 10 hospitals in the country chosen by the federal government to host "special pathogens unit" for people with Ebola or other highly infectious diseases. It could take patients from Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Alaska in the event of an outbreak. The Spokesman-Review reports...>>
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - A new ward at a Spokane hospital is ready to handle patients with highly infectious diseases such as Ebola. Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center is one of 10 hospitals in the country chosen by the federal government to host "special pathogens unit" for people with Ebola or other highly infectious diseases. It could take patients from Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Alaska in the event of an outbreak. The Spokesman-Review reports...>>
JFK home renovation castoffs are transformed into art
JFK home renovation castoffs are transformed into art
HYANNIS PORT, Mass. (AP) - What once were pieces of John F. Kennedy's home are now pieces of art. Floorboards, shingles, wallpaper, rusted nails and other items were preserved during a recent renovation of the Cape Cod home where JFK and his family lived from 1958 until his assassination in 1963. The salvaged materials were given to local artists who transformed them into mixed media artwork inspired by JFK's life. The house is part of the famou...>>
HYANNIS PORT, Mass. (AP) - What once were pieces of John F. Kennedy's home are now pieces of art. Floorboards, shingles, wallpaper, rusted nails and other items were preserved during a recent renovation of the Cape Cod home where JFK and his family lived from 1958 until his assassination in 1963. The salvaged materials were given to local artists who transformed them into mixed media artwork inspired by JFK's life. The house is part of the famou...>>
More states allow sunscreen at schools without doctor's OK
More states allow sunscreen at schools without doctor's OK
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - More states are letting kids use sunscreen at school without a doctor's note. Arizona, Washington and Utah have become the latest states to enact laws freeing students to bring sunscreen to school without special paperwork. Similar legislation is moving forward this spring in Rhode Island, Louisiana and Florida. Many school systems categorize sunscreen as an over-the-counter drug because it's regulated as a medication ...>>
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - More states are letting kids use sunscreen at school without a doctor's note. Arizona, Washington and Utah have become the latest states to enact laws freeing students to bring sunscreen to school without special paperwork. Similar legislation is moving forward this spring in Rhode Island, Louisiana and Florida. Many school systems categorize sunscreen as an over-the-counter drug because it's regulated as a medication ...>>
Spokane police vehicle involved in crash near Mission and Ruby
Spokane police vehicle involved in crash near Mission and Ruby
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating a crash that involved a police vehicle Sunday morning. Detective Ben Green with the Spokane Police Department tells KHQ the crash happened at about 4 a.m. Preliminary information indicates the police car was struck by another car near Mission and Ruby.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating a crash that involved a police vehicle Sunday morning. Detective Ben Green with the Spokane Police Department tells KHQ the crash happened at about 4 a.m. Preliminary information indicates the police car was struck by another car near Mission and Ruby.>>
BNSF appeals review of Washington coal terminal project
BNSF appeals review of Washington coal terminal project
LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) - BNSF Railway has appealed an environmental review of a coal-export terminal in Washington state, arguing it miscalculated or overstated the risk of cancer for some residents. Millennium Bulk Terminal-Longview has long wanted to build a facility along the Columbia River near the city of Longview to handle up to 44 million tons of coal a year.>>
LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) - BNSF Railway has appealed an environmental review of a coal-export terminal in Washington state, arguing it miscalculated or overstated the risk of cancer for some residents. Millennium Bulk Terminal-Longview has long wanted to build a facility along the Columbia River near the city of Longview to handle up to 44 million tons of coal a year.>>
PHOTOS: Are these your feet? Mason County Sheriff’s looks to identify potential voyeur victims
PHOTOS: Are these your feet? Mason County Sheriff’s looks to identify potential voyeur victims
MASON COUNTY, Wash. - Mason County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying potential victims of a serial intruder recently captured. 22-year-old Chase Garner has been charged with 20 counts related to a string of break-ins over the last several months in Mason County. According to detectives, Garner would break into homes and watch young women sleep. Many of Garner's victims told police that the intruder would>>
MASON COUNTY, Wash. - Mason County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying potential victims of a serial intruder recently captured. 22-year-old Chase Garner has been charged with 20 counts related to a string of break-ins over the last several months in Mason County. According to detectives, Garner would break into homes and watch young women sleep. Many of Garner's victims told police that the intruder would>>
Dad, baby die in Whatcom County crash; mom among injured
Dad, baby die in Whatcom County crash; mom among injured
DEMING, Wash. (AP) - The Washington State Patrol says a father and his baby were killed in a three-vehicle crash on Mount Baker Highway and two others were seriously injured. Sgt. Mark Francis says the infant's mother was driving in a separate car from her husband and child and was one of two injured Sunday morning. She and a man from Maple Falls were taken to PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham. He was critically injured. She had serious inju...>>
DEMING, Wash. (AP) - The Washington State Patrol says a father and his baby were killed in a three-vehicle crash on Mount Baker Highway and two others were seriously injured. Sgt. Mark Francis says the infant's mother was driving in a separate car from her husband and child and was one of two injured Sunday morning. She and a man from Maple Falls were taken to PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham. He was critically injured. She had serious inju...>>
Hit-and-run victim adjusting to life after losing leg
Hit-and-run victim adjusting to life after losing leg
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's been difficult adjusting to life after a hit-and-run crash left one Spokane without a leg. Daniel Inwood says he's had a difficult time even paying for the bandages he needs. Now his friends are stepping up. Inwood has been keeping busy since he lost his leg in a motorcycle crash two weeks ago.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's been difficult adjusting to life after a hit-and-run crash left one Spokane without a leg. Daniel Inwood says he's had a difficult time even paying for the bandages he needs. Now his friends are stepping up. Inwood has been keeping busy since he lost his leg in a motorcycle crash two weeks ago.>>