PHOTOS: Are these your feet? Mason County Sheriff's looks to identify potential voyeur victims

by Lexi Perry, Producer
MASON COUNTY, Wash. -

 Mason County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying potential victims of a serial intruder recently captured. 22-year-old Chase Garner has been charged with 20 counts related to a string of break-ins over the last several months in Mason County.

According to detectives, Garner would break into homes and watch young women sleep. Many of Garner's victims told police that the intruder would take souvenirs from his break ins, such underwear and photos. Officers say they found many of these items when Garner was arrested.

Detectives have now released some of the photos Garner took, hoping to identify other potential victims either by the feet or the bedding pictured. 

