Family says JetBlue kicked them off plane over carry-on cake

What happens in Vegas, doesn't stay in Vegas if you can't actually get there. A New Jersey family says their plans to celebrate a birthday were cut short when they were kicked off of a JetBlue flight at Kennedy Airport for storing a birthday cake in an overhead bin.

WABC-TV reports that Cameron Burke had planned the surprise trip for his wife Minta's birthday and says that a video he took of the incident shows that his family followed directions and did nothing wrong.

Jersey City family kicked off flight over a cake. @JetBlue says passenger was agitated/security risk. Video appears to tell different story. pic.twitter.com/q0zQzNbHoa — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) May 14, 2017

Burke said when asked to remove the cake from the overhead bin by a flight attendant, he did. Burke says when another flight attendant questioned the actions of the first, he politely told her everything was fine, but she berated him, telling him to leave the plane.

Burke says he questioned whether the attendant had been drinking because he felt her behavior was 'not normal.'

JetBlue said Sunday the cake and other items were stowed in a bin reserved for safety and emergency equipment and the family refused to remove them.

The airline also said the family cursed and yelled at the crew.

Burke insists that was not the case.

Police were called and the captain determined that they would not be allowed to fly.