Man with shotgun robs Hais Market, shoots at bystander

According to officers, the man entered the store Sunday evening, showed the clerk that he had a shotgun and demanded money.

He fled the store with an undisclosed amount of money, firing one round at a person walking into the business as he was leaving. That shot missed the person. No one was injured during the robbery.

The man is described as mid 20’s or older, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall with a medium to heavy build. He was wearing a white hi-top sneakers, black hat, black hooded sweatshirt, and blue jean shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Check at 456-2233.