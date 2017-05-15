Wyoming tribes propose wolf hunt buffer zone

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) - A Native American advocacy group is asking Wyoming wildlife managers for a ban on killing wolves along a wide swath of land bordering Yellowstone National Park.



A request by Protect the Wolves to the Wyoming Fish and Game Department seeks a temporary suspension of wolf hunting altogether and a 31-mile no-hunting "sacred resource protection safety zone" along the park's outskirts in northwest Wyoming.



Protect the Wolves Director Roger Dobson tells the Jackson Hole News & Guide that the state is mandated under the Indian trust and public trust to manage resources in the best interest of the public.



If the effort fails, Dobson said he won't rule out suing the state.



Game and Fish spokesman Renny MacKay says the request may be difficult to achieve at this time.



