Man accused of killing mom before grocery attack

PORTLAND, Ore. -

Update: 2:45 p.m.
    
The man suspected of killing a woman and then carrying a severed head into an Oregon grocery store and stabbing a checkout clerk has been identified as 36-year-old Joshua Lee Webb.
    
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office says the victim in the Mother's Day homicide was Webb's mother - 59-year-old Tina Marie Webb. The two lived together at a home in Colton, Oregon.
    
Joshua Webb was booked into jail Monday on charges of murder and attempted murder.
    
___
    
12:55 p.m.
    
Police say a man suspected of stabbing an Oregon grocery employee while carrying what appeared to be a human head was in a "catatonic state" after he was  subdued by other workers at the store.
    
Sandy Police Chief Ernie Roberts says the suspect had no physical injuries and was taken to a Portland hospital for an evaluation because he wasn't speaking.
    
Police have said the stabbing at the market is connected to the death of a woman found at a home in nearby Colton. Police have yet to say if the woman had been decapitated.
    
Roberts says the victim in the stabbing at the grocery store is expected to make a full recovery.
    
Roberts says the suspect told someone at the market before the stabbing that he was thirsty.
    
__
    
9 a.m.
    
Police say a man carrying what appeared to be a human head stabbed an employee at a grocery store in Oregon, and authorities later found a woman's body at a home.
    
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office says the incidents east of Portland are connected.
    
Sgt. Nate Thompson says the stabbing suspect was arrested Sunday afternoon after he was subdued by other employees at the grocery store in Estacada.
    
The victim and the suspect were both taken to a hospital.
    
Soon after the attack, someone called 9-1-1 to report that a woman's body was found at a home in Colton, a short drive south of Estacada. Her name has not been released.
    
Police did not say whether the body was headless. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

