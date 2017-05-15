Man holding human head stabs worker at Oregon grocery store

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office and Sandy Police say a man, covered in blood, carrying what appeared to be a human head stabbed an employee at the Estacada Harvest Thriftway grocery story in Oregon.

Soon after the attack, someone called 9-1-1 to report that a woman's body was found at a home in Colton, just a short drive south of Estacada.



Authorities say the two incidents are connected.



Sgt. Nate Thompson says the stabbing suspect was arrested Sunday afternoon after he was subdued by other employees at the grocery store.



The victim and the suspect were both taken to a hospital. The suspect is currently in stable condition.



Police did not say whether the body found was headless and the woman's name has not been released.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.