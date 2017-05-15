Man holding human head stabs worker at Oregon grocery store

Man holding human head stabs worker at Oregon grocery storePosted: Updated:
Dad, baby die in Whatcom County crash; mom among injured
DEMING, Wash. (AP) - The Washington State Patrol says a father and his baby were killed in a three-vehicle crash on Mount Baker Highway and two others were seriously injured. Sgt. Mark Francis says the infant's mother was driving in a separate car from her husband and child and was one of two injured Sunday morning. She and a man from Maple Falls were taken to PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham. He was critically injured. She had serious inju...>>
PHOTOS: Are these your feet? Mason County Sheriff’s looks to identify potential voyeur victims
MASON COUNTY, Wash. - Mason County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying potential victims of a serial intruder recently captured. 22-year-old Chase Garner has been charged with 20 counts related to a string of break-ins over the last several months in Mason County. According to detectives, Garner would break into homes and watch young women sleep. Many of Garner's victims told police that the intruder would>>
Missing Coeur d'Alene man found dead
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Update: Sheriff's deputies confirmed Sunday that a 54-year-old Mark K. Arnold has been found dead. Deputies with Kootenai County and Shoshone County had been searching for Arnold since he was reported missing Thursday. He told family members he was headed out to pick mushrooms in the Coeur d'Alene National Forest.>>
Spokane police vehicle involved in crash near Mission and Ruby
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating a crash that involved a police vehicle Sunday morning. Detective Ben Green with the Spokane Police Department tells KHQ the crash happened at about 4 a.m. Preliminary information indicates the police car was struck by another car near Mission and Ruby.>>
Family says JetBlue kicked them off plane over carry-on cake
New York - What happens in Vegas, doesn't stay in Vegas if you can't actually get there. A New Jersey family says their plans to celebrate a birthday were cut short when they were kicked off of a JetBlue flight at Kennedy Airport for storing a birthday cake in an overhead bin. WABC-TV reports that Cameron Burke had planned the surprise trip for his wife Minta's birthday and says that a video he took of the incident shows that>>
Hit-and-run victim adjusting to life after losing leg
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's been difficult adjusting to life after a hit-and-run crash left one Spokane without a leg. Daniel Inwood says he's had a difficult time even paying for the bandages he needs. Now his friends are stepping up. Inwood has been keeping busy since he lost his leg in a motorcycle crash two weeks ago.>>
Inslee to sign DUI and distracted driving bills
TACOMA, Wash. - On Tuesday Gov. Jay Inslee will sign three transportation safety bills designed to increase safety of drivers on the state's roadways. Inslee has worked on strengthening DUI laws since his first year in office and will sign legislation to make an individual's fourth DUI a felony. Inslee will also sign the 'distracted driving' bill which will make any use of a mobile phone while driving - not just texting - a traffic infraction.>>
Second suspect charged in Bret Snow murder
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives have charged a second suspect, 52-year-old Alvaro Guajardo, with 1st degree murder, for his part in the homicide of Bret Snow. 33-year-old Bret Snow was reported missing by family members in December of 2015. Nearly one year later, 26-year-old Colby Vodder was arrested after investigators working on the case developed probably cause for a search warrant for Vodder's home.>>
Apartment building floated to Port Townsend
PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. (AP) - A two-story apartment building has been floated on a barge from Victoria, Canada through the Strait of Juan de Fuca to its new home as affordable housing in Port Townsend. Multiple news outlets reported the four-unit structure will be ready for renters in several months thanks to the city and Olympic Housing Trust.>>
Man holding human head stabs worker at Oregon grocery store
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Police say a man carrying what appeared to be a human head stabbed an employee at a grocery store in Oregon, and authorities later found a woman's body at a home. The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office says the incidents east of Portland are connected. Sgt. Nate Thompson says the stabbing suspect was arrested Sunday afternoon after he was subdued by other employees at the grocery store in Estacada. The victim and the su...>>
Man with shotgun robs Hais Market, shoots at bystander
SPOKANE, Wash. - According to officers, the man entered the store Sunday evening, showed the clerk that he had a shotgun and demanded money. He fled the store with an undisclosed amount of money, firing one round at a person walking into the business as he was leaving. That shot missed the person. No one was injured during the robbery. The man is described as mid 20’s or older, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall with a>>
Wyoming tribes propose wolf hunt buffer zone
A Native American advocacy group is asking Wyoming wildlife managers for a ban on killing wolves along a wide swath of land bordering Yellowstone National Park. A request by Protect the Wolves to the Wyoming Fish and Game Department seeks a temporary suspension of wolf hunting altogether and a 31-mile no-hunting "sacred resource protection safety zone" along the park's outskirts in northwest Wyoming.>>
Depression in Hanford tunnel discovered by radiation workers
RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) - Workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation who questioned some unusual radiation readings are being credited with discovering the partial collapse of a waste storage tunnel last week. That's according to Doug Shoop, manager of the Department of Energy's Richland Operations Office. The Tri-City Herald reports the 400-square foot sinkhole atop the tunnel was discovered on Tuesday. It has since been filled in with more than 50 truckloads of ...>>
The Latest: Protests before travel ban hearing in Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - The Latest on the appeal of President Donald Trump's revised travel ban (all times local): 8:45 a.m. Advocates for refugees and immigrants are rallying outside a federal courthouse in Seattle where judges are scheduled to hear arguments over Hawaii's lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's revised travel ban Dozens of activists gathered Monday morning, some carrying "No Ban, No Wall" signs. ...>>
Family says JetBlue kicked them off plane over carry-on cake
New York - What happens in Vegas, doesn't stay in Vegas if you can't actually get there. A New Jersey family says their plans to celebrate a birthday were cut short when they were kicked off of a JetBlue flight at Kennedy Airport for storing a birthday cake in an overhead bin. WABC-TV reports that Cameron Burke had planned the surprise trip for his wife Minta's birthday and says that a video he took of the incident shows that>>
New infectious unit at Spokane hospital ready for patients
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - A new ward at a Spokane hospital is ready to handle patients with highly infectious diseases such as Ebola. Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center is one of 10 hospitals in the country chosen by the federal government to host "special pathogens unit" for people with Ebola or other highly infectious diseases. It could take patients from Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Alaska in the event of an outbreak. The Spokesman-Review reports...>>
