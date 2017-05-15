Apartment building floated to Port Townsend

PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. (AP) - A two-story apartment building has been floated on a barge from Victoria, Canada through the Strait of Juan de Fuca to its new home as affordable housing in Port Townsend.



Multiple news outlets reported the four-unit structure will be ready for renters in several months thanks to the city and Olympic Housing Trust.



The Port Townsend City Council approved a loan to the Olympic Housing Trust for the moving expenses - expected to be $210,000 - at a meeting in April. The council donated the land.



Housing Trust spokesman Mark Blatter says new construction would be more expensive than moving the building from British Columbia.



The 900-square foot units will be rented for up to $1,100 per month including utilities and will be open to households making roughly $36,000 to $52,000 per year.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)